Join Australia's biggest annual online book club from August 16-30.
Bbooklovers from around the country are invited to join thousands of other readers in Australia's biggest online book club, Together We Read. This year the chosen book is Kirsty Manning's The Paris Mystery, an intriguing mystery set in pre-WWII Paris. All you need to take part is a library card and the Libby app for digital borrowing.
To take part in Australia's biggest annual online book club, you will need:
The Libby App, available through most local libraries, offers free access to e-books, audio books and other digital content.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.