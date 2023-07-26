Join artists Karlina Mitchell and Lee Mitchell in creating elements of Moce for HIDDEN Rookwood Sculptures 2023.
In Fijian 'moce' means goodbye and this work reflects the Fijian cultural practice of decorating graves of loved ones with colourful and meaningful fabrics. Often when we remember someone, we strongly connect to what they used to wear and the fabrics in their homes. Seeing a fabric pattern can remind us of loved ones we have lost.
This workshop uses fabrics, trinkets, and even photos that remind us of loved ones we have lost. Together we will hand sew together fabrics, trinkets, embroider and paint to create pieces that will be included in Karlina Mitchell and Lee Mitchell's installation for HIDDEN.
This free drop-in workshops are on at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on:
Saturday, July 29, 10:30am-3:30pm
Sunday, August 13, 1:30pm-3:30pm
Sunday, August 27 1:30pm-3:30pm
No bookings are needed.
Please bring: Fabrics, small photos, pieces of clothing and small objects that remind you of your passed family members, to donate to this work. We will work together to cut and sew these fabrics into Moce. The artists will also supply fabrics, objects and wool for you to work with.
