The Elsie Langford Centre in Medlow Bath is no more, a victim of the plans to widen the Great Western Highway.
It was demolished after Transport for NSW resumed the land to build three stormwater sedimentation basins to manage drainage from the highway.
But a plaque embedded in the sandstone wall beside the Station Street bridge (which Mrs Langford campaigned for) will ensure that her memory lives on.
Mrs Langford moved to Medlow Bath with her husband in 1948 where the pair raised five children. She became a staunch advocate for her community, fighting for safety upgrades and new facilities in the little village.
For 20 years she held garage sales at the community centre that is now gone, raising funds for local charities including the Rural Fire Service and residents' association.
She was well known for the addition of a tennis court in the park and for pushing for safety upgrades within the village.
The plaque was unveiled last week by Mrs Langford's daughter, Kerry Mannix, with granddaughters Tracey Mannix and Nicole Murphy and other family looking on.
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, who helped in the unveiling, said: "People like Elsie Langford have always been the backbone of small communities such as Medlow Bath and their determination to improve local towns and local lives should not be forgotten."
Alistair Lunn, Director West Transport for NSW said the plaque should ensure Mrs Langford was remembered for generations to come.
Kerry Mannix said her mother would be delighted by the move to ensure her memory lives on. She said Elsie's successful campaign in the 1990s to have the Station Street bridge built was one of her proudest accomplishments.
"We used to have so many accidents on the bridge because coming from Bathurst you would have to make a sharp right-hand turn and then a sharp left-hand turn to get across the bridge and there were always truck accidents there," Ms Mannix said.
"Mum fought for that bridge to be built and I think it's wonderful that she will continue to be remembered for everything she has done for Medlow Bath."
Ms Mannix said her mother had always been an active participant in the Medlow Bath community.
"She raised us five kids and then was involved with the RFS and progress association as it was known then, and then she just kept working," Ms Mannix said.
"The community centre had been a BP depot and when it closed down the council decided to name it after mum for all the work she had done."
