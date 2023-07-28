Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Plaque recognises work of Elsie Langford in Medlow Bath

JC
By Jennie Curtin
July 28 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kerry Mannix, Elsie's daughter, unveils the plaque with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle. Also pictured Alistair Lunn, director west, Transport for NSW. Picture by Jennie Curtin
Kerry Mannix, Elsie's daughter, unveils the plaque with Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle. Also pictured Alistair Lunn, director west, Transport for NSW. Picture by Jennie Curtin

The Elsie Langford Centre in Medlow Bath is no more, a victim of the plans to widen the Great Western Highway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.