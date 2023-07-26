Blue Mountains Gazette
Unique immersive art and dining experience

Updated August 4 2023 - 9:14am, first published July 26 2023 - 1:58pm
Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest will host The Artist's Table, a one-of-a-kind immersive art & dining experience, and rare opportunity to dine as a guest of Pakistani-born, Sydney-based international artist, Abdullah M. I. Syed and his wife Salma Ehsan Cheema.

