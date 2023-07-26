Penrith Regional Gallery, Home of The Lewers Bequest will host The Artist's Table, a one-of-a-kind immersive art & dining experience, and rare opportunity to dine as a guest of Pakistani-born, Sydney-based international artist, Abdullah M. I. Syed and his wife Salma Ehsan Cheema.
The Artist's Table is inspired by Syed's current solo exhibition at the Gallery, Rebellious Belly, which explores consumption, both literally and symbolically. The evening will include an aromatic five-course meal with a bespoke menu created by Cafe at Lewers in collaboration with the artist and his wife, bringing together flavours from the exhibition along with contemporary Australian cuisine and delicacies from Abdullah and Salma's home cities of Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan.
This very special evening will include a private tour of the exhibition and a live musical performance from Qawwal Party who will share their sacred and authentic Qawwali devotional music. Guests will also take home an exclusive gift handmade by Abdullah M.I. Syed.
The menu will include mocktails and a selection of non-alcoholic beverages. Alcohol is available to purchase separately.
The Artist's Table is on at Penrith Regional Gallery on Saturday, August 12, from 5:30-9.30pm. Tickets are $180. Bookings close Aug 4 at 5pm. https://www.penrithregionalgallery.com.au/events/the-artists-table/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.