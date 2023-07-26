Dining experience

The Artist's Table is inspired by Syed's current solo exhibition at the Gallery, Rebellious Belly, which explores consumption, both literally and symbolically. The evening will include an aromatic five-course meal with a bespoke menu created by Cafe at Lewers in collaboration with the artist and his wife, bringing together flavours from the exhibition along with contemporary Australian cuisine and delicacies from Abdullah and Salma's home cities of Karachi and Lahore, Pakistan.