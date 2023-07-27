Council hosts event to welcome new businesses to the Blue Mountains

Blue Mountains City Council has welcomed new businesses to the area with a networking and information night held at Springwood Sports Club.
The event, held on July 19, saw seasoned and newcomer entrepreneurs meet up and learn about each others' businesses.
Later in the evening attendees gathered for a presentation, in which experienced local figures gave talks about running a business in the Blue Mountains community.
Several information stands were set up on the night, including for DARE Disability Services, Blaxland Chamber of Commerce, Business Blue Mountains, Service NSW for Business, Blue Mountains Tourism, and Springwood and District Chamber of Commerce.
Ward 3 Councillor Roza Sage addressed the event, saying: "It's an absolute delight to be here, and there's so many people I know here, and there's a lot of new people.
"It was lovely just to hear the buzz and the noise of everyone talking to each other. And that's what community, and that's what local business, is all about.
"Local business is the lifeblood of local communities... our Blue Mountains businesses are adaptable, we're resilient, we're creative. And you make our towns and villages vibrant and desirable places to visit and work."
Cr Sage said the event was a new council initiative to engage with new businesses which may be more vulnerable in their early stages.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.