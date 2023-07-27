The pale exterior of council's Katoomba office may be bathed in pink in October, in support of a McGrath Foundation campaign.
Council agreed at its July meeting to investigate the potential to light the building in a pink hue to support the foundation's "Pink up your town" campaign.
The McGrath Foundation is a non-profit organisation that funds breast care nurses to support people and their families dealing with the disease.
The nurses provide physical, psychological and emotional support from diagnosis through treatment.
It was started by cricketer Glenn McGrath, whose first wife, Jane, died of breast cancer. It has established the fabulously successful pink day at the cricket, which is celebrated at the Sydney Cricket Ground Test every January.
The foundation is running the national ''pink up your town'' program in October, which is breast cancer awareness month.
The mayor, Mark Greenhill, backed supporting the campaign.
"Council can advocate to the community to consider fund-raising activities during October. Council can also investigate whether council HQ can be lit with a pink glow in the month of October to further advocate and reinforced the message to the community and to raise awareness."
His motion was carried unanimously.
