Blue Mountains Tool Library, The Toolo, will be forced to close its doors at the end of September.
And now they are hoping to find another like-minded community organisation to take over their tools.
"We're seeking awareness of this, to see if other community groups may wish to take on the collection or support in some way," Toolo founder and director, Justin Morrissey told the Gazette.
Toolo will close its doors on September 31.
The Katoomba-based tool and equipment library has been a community asset for more than seven years, running popular programs like the Repair Cafe, the Kiosk Arts project, a Digital Ecology Lab, Homeless Lockers, and Living Lanes.
From angle grinders and hedge trimmers to amplifiers and tents, the grass roots group has an array of items and their focus is sustainability and the circular economy. Their ethos is all about borrowing instead of buying what you need, to reduce everyone's environmental footprint.
Before the COVID pandemic, they had reached 150 members which kept it going, but now they are sitting at 75 members.
Their annual budget is 40,000 and memberships bring in $25,000. They find the shortfall through activities, grants and fundraising.
Mr Morrissey said, "Our current overheads, with rent and wages mean we can't continue to remain solvent ... we have to do a lot of fundraising and workshops to make up the difference".
"Grants are usually program-based so very rarely contribute to the bottom line. With our current membership base we can't continue under our model, but another organisation may have more capacity than we do."
The group has one casual employee who operates the library for seven hours each week.
"Some programs we run like the Repair Cafe operate at a loss, due to administration costs, but are a great community benefit and a lot of volunteer hours go into running it too.
"We're looking to see if another organisation would like to run the activities if it aligns with its objectives to keep the collection of equipment in the Mountains."
Toolo's diverse range of equipment also services events like Winter Magic, and other creative businesses.
"Tool libraries are a great way to share equipment, if we can't find partners for the program we'll donate our collection to the Inner West and Sydney Tool Libraries, it would be a shame to lose all of the valuable equipment in the Mountains that many members enjoy", Mr Morrissey added.
Across Australia there are more than 40 tool libraries, some are supported by their local councils with space to operate, others pay rent like in the Blue Mountains.
Recently the group raised their fees for members as insurance and maintenance costs have again increased with inflation.
"The fees have to be increased annually," Mr Morrissey said. "We have increased our membership fees over the seven years, and recently we've implemented new rates, but with our current membership numbers, this won't sustain us.
"To be honest at our current membership rates, it's something like $5 per week to be a member, most people wouldn't even blink if they were charged for a cup of coffee for that amount, for access to this incredible collection of things, and for improving our impact on the environment, it seems like a reasonable amount."
The not-for-profit group ran ten practical bushfire recovery workshops with the theme of rebuilding after receiving a $9000 Community Wellbeing Grant for Bushfire Affected Communities through the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network (NBMPHN), as part of the federal government's response to the 2019/20 fires.
They were also given a Create NSW grant in 20I9-2020 for a digital hub and one year's free community hall rent from Blue Mountains Council. This enabled industry professionals to provide workshops, demonstrations and training programs for interested artists, to extend their practise in the digital space.
Anyone interested in partnering or sponsoring Toolo, can get in touch with the library by email on toolo.blue@gmail.com.
