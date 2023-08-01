Knee deep in water, fighting fires: emergency services return to Blue Mountains from Canada deployment

In early June, Bruce Coomer of Winmalee Rural Fire Brigade was knee-deep in water while fighting fires in the swamps of Northern Alberta, Canada.
"I've never fought fires where there's been so much water on the ground," he told the Gazette.
Mr Coomer is one of several local firefighters who returned from Canada in the past months, after helping with the wildfires.
It was not only his first time firefighting in that much water, but also his first time firefighting in an entirely air-based operation - as getting trucks to the fire edge was out of the question.
"The fire that we went to, there was actually no road access to the town in summer, because you could only drive there on the frozen roads in winter. So everything was done by air," Mr Coomer said.
"We camped out at the school of that town to reduce the number of helicopter flights. We ended up putting some notes on the [classroom] board thanking them for the use of their school. Which they saw, and they put a post on their Facebook page about."
Rod Walker, of the NSW RFS Greater Sydney Area Command, was straight into the helicopter upon arriving to his area of Canada. He is an RFS Air Attack Supervisor and he spent entire days in the air coordinating fire bombing aircraft throughout his four-week deployment.
"I arrived there and the fire was out of control. It was expanding on all perimeters, villages, towns, large communities had been evacuated. There were fire trucks, ground crews and helicopters working everywhere. I arrived at half past 10, I was flying by half past 11, and I flew right through until 7 o'clock that night," Mr Walker said.
"But three weeks later we had that fire contained. We had it in a patrol status, we had communities coming back in. The final fire size had expanded, but the work of [all the crews], was exceptional and to see that achievement in three weeks is terrific."
Returning the favour
Mr Coomer, Mr Walker and Clancy Henderson of the RFS are just three of the large contingent of Mountains emergency workers who stepped up to deploy to Canada.
National Parks and Wildlife Service Blue Mountains had several members attend, including Peter Church, who served as a planning officer in a NSW incident management team, Levi Roberts, as an air attack supervisor and Darcy Ginty as an experienced remote area firefighter.
Mr Church said that while overseas he met one of the Canadians who had come to Katoomba to assist during the past bushfire season.
"It's a privilege to be able to not only represent our agencies but our country and our own local community, and repay in kind the assistance we got during our time of need," Mr Church said.
Mr Roberts agreed. He said: "Some of the people over there [America and Canada] came here in the Blue Mountains in the 2019-20 fire season as well and helped out, so a big part of ... why all of us wanted to go and help, was to reciprocate that help that they showed us and had given us in such a big fire season."
The deployment hit particularly close to home for Owen Powell, a 20-year-old volunteer with Winmalee RFS - and a Canadian citizen.
"It was a little bit more personal for me, getting to go over there to help my fellow Canadians," he said.
Mr Powell had been studying for six months in Ontario earlier this year, and had only returned to Australia for under a fortnight before he was headed back to Canada to fight fires.
As of July 27, 1010 active fires (with 12.2 million hectares burnt) were listed on the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre website.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Lower Mountains Correspondent
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.