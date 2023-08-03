Grand plans for Hazelbrook would see more walking tracks, upgraded play equipment, outdoor exercise equipment and new toilets at Gloria Park.
The Hazelbrook recreation master plan, now on exhibition, envisages major improvements, with loop walks at both Gloria Park and Golden Horizons Park, footpath upgrades along Oaklands Road and junior cycling facilities such as a dirt jump or pump track at Golden Horizons.
At Gloria Park, there would be more parking, spectator seating on the embankment, a new accessible toilet block and better play equipment including a Ninja warrior course.
The plan also considers bushwalks in the area and would improve tracks at Terrace Falls and Horseshoe Falls, as well as look at better parking.
Council consulted widely with users of the area, including the Hazelbrook Association (which carried out a survey that received 130 responses), the Youth Council, Hazelbrook's Bowling Club, Scouts, football club and netball club, Connect Children and Families Services, MOCS and local Aboriginal custodians.
A number of issues were raised including:
In Gloria Park, there were complaints about congestion, poor accessibility, the play area, the old toilet block and issues with the embankment below the bowling greens.
Ward 2 councillor, Romola Hollywood, said the plan was "really exciting".
"Not only does it cover the focal points of Gloria Park and Golden Horizons but it also encompasses wider recreational activities for Hazelbrook. This includes pedestrian links between these parks and the beautiful local bushwalks of Horseshoe Falls and Terrace Falls.
"The draft plan also explores options for a park and other recreational activities on the south side of Hazelbrook. This is a great opportunity to set the vision for Hazelbrook's recreational activities and amenities into the future... I really encourage people to have their say on the draft plan."
Fellow councillor, Brent Hoare, said: "It's good to see the Aboriginal cultural heritage at Gloria Park is part of the plan. This will help ensure this significant area is better protected."
Nicky Leverton, from the Mid Mountains Netball Club, said "any opportunity to improve traffic flow and safety for pedestrians at Gloria Park will be welcome".
The president of Hazelbrook Hawks Football Club, Macca McGregor, said: "Our football club has up to 40 teams, and there is a large catchment of people from outside the area who come to use our sporting grounds at Hazelbrook.
"Sometimes the changeover between games can involve 12 teams moving in and out of the sports grounds. Improving the parking arrangements and amenities would bring enormous benefit for everyone using Gloria Park."
Hazelbrook Association's Ben Gresham-Petchell said, "Addressing the recreation needs for Hazelbrook in the draft Master Plan is very welcome and, for Gloria Park, this is a great opportunity to make a great park even better."
A council information stall will be held at Hazelbrook Village shops, 9am-1pm on Saturday, August 19.
The draft master plan as well as the plan of management for Gloria Park are available at https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/hazelbrook-recreation.
