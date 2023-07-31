Blue Mountains Gazette
Woodford Academy hosts Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever

By Damien Madigan
Updated July 31 2023 - 12:54pm, first published 12:00pm
More than 100 Kate Bush fans have celebrated the English singer-songwriter's 65th birthday at Woodford Academy.

