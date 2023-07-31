More than 100 Kate Bush fans have celebrated the English singer-songwriter's 65th birthday at Woodford Academy.
Donning red dresses, music lovers of all ages recreated the dance moves from the video to Bush's 1978 hit single, Wuthering Heights.
The Most Wuthering Heights Day Ever was one of many events held around the world in July to celebrate Bush's hit song. This year's event at Woodford coincided with Bush's birthday (also the birthday of Wuthering Heights novel author, Emily Bronte).
Ahead of its return to the grounds of the National Trust property at Woodford, organiser Jonathan Madeley described the event as the "most fun you can have dancing in a red dress in a paddock".
Bush enjoyed career resurgence in 2022 on the back of the Netflix series, Stranger Things. Her 1985 single, Running Up That Hill, was featured in a key sequence in the hit show, bringing her music to an entirely new audience. Running Up That Hill spent six weeks on top of the Australian singles chart as a result, eclipsing its original chart performance.
