He was in Iceland to deliver books but ended up standing near the foot of an erupting volcano.
An anonymous photographer from the Blue Mountains has returned to Australia after his dramatic images of the natural phenomenon gained attention around the world.
Part of the LostMtns team known for their popular Blue Mountains guide books, the snapper had travelled to Iceland in July to personally deliver copies of their latest publications.
But when he arrived in the Nordic country to discover news of the active volcano, his plans quickly changed.
Although he admits he just wanted to sleep when he touched down, experience taught him there was no time to waste.
"One thing that nature has taught me, especially in the Blue Mountains, is that it changes quickly," he said. "That means circumstances change and I might not have had access [to the volcano] so I pushed it to get there."
He jumped in his hire car and drove to the car park nearest the volcano before being guided by locals to get closer to the eruption zone. Unfortunately their directions were less than stellar and a 10km hike turned into a 52km slog.
But the payoff was worth it.
He described the sight, near the Litli-Hrutur mountain, some 30 kilometres southwest of the capital, Reykjavik, as "awe-inspiring".
"It is so powerful and the sound is unlike anything you've heard before. It's like a white noise roar. The slapping of the lava on itself when it explodes and then comes back down, I've never heard anything like it," he said.
With authorities closing the car park shortly afterwards, the photographer was grateful he had seized the moment.
"That really taught me that if you don't take advantage of the opportunity it just doesn't happen," he said.
One of his images was selected to hang in a Reykjavik gallery co-owned by acclaimed photographers, Chris Burkard, from the US, and Benjamin Hardman, from Australia.
Burkard had written the forward for the 2022 LostMtns guide book, Wild, which had drawn the Blue Mountains photographer to the Iceland in the first place.
Hardman told 9News the LostMtns "close-up image of the lava really struck my attention, the contrast of blue against the explosion of lava was the perfect abstract image to add into the exhibition collection".
Having his image chosen to hang alongside work by one of his adventure photography idols "was one of the highlights of my career so far," said the Blue Mountains native.
While he flew over the volcano by helicopter a couple of days later, taking more photographs and video footage, that first encounter was unmatchable.
"I just knew that what I was looking at was unique - and unique experiences generally create amazing photography," he said.
The eruption was declared officially over on Saturday, August 5.
