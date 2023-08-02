Linda Verity of Blackheath completed the most difficult and challenging journey in her life at the age of 68; overcoming stage four bowel cancer.
Now, she plans to push herself with another challenging journey altogether by walking 800 kilometres to raise money for cancer research.
Ms Verity will leave for Spain on September 10, where she plans to make the on-foot pilgrimage along the Camino De Santaiago, or 'The Way of St James' over seven weeks.
"Having endured a bowel resection, liver resection, insertion of a portacath and six months of the most gruelling chemotherapy, I am now strong and healthy and ready to give back to all the wonderful Earth angels I have met on this path, in the only way I can," Ms Verity said.
"I walk every day with gratitude as this time last year I was struggling through cycle eight of my chemotherapy and could barely walk to the bathroom, let alone the 25 [kilometres] of rough bush track that I walk now."
Ms Verity has a goal of $5,000 on her fundraiser web page, with every dollar raised going to the nonprofit organisation Cancer Council.
"Because one in two Australians will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime, I'm putting my body to the test to raise funds and show my support," she said.
Cancer Council estimated that in 2022 more than 15,700 people in Australia were diagnosed with bowel cancer.
To sponsor Ms Verity on her journey, visit her fundraiser web page at: https://www.doitforcancer.com.au/fundraisers/lindaverity/pilgrimage-for-bowel-cancer.
For more information about cancer and to view support services available, visit the Cancer Council website at: https://www.cancercouncil.com.au/.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
