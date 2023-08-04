It was 70 years ago that the students from Katoomba High School closed their books for the last time but 1953 didn't seem that long ago to the former classmates who gathered at the Ori Cafe in Springwood recently.
The leaving certificate (fifth year) class celebrated their 70th anniversary during an afternoon spent remembering the old school life (no technology), teachers and the many friendships that they still enjoy today.
School captain in 1953, John Moore, led the group in the school song and toasted absent class mates.
