Katoomba class of 1953 celebrated a 70-year reunion

Updated August 10 2023 - 11:43am, first published August 4 2023 - 4:11pm
It was 70 years ago that the students from Katoomba High School closed their books for the last time but 1953 didn't seem that long ago to the former classmates who gathered at the Ori Cafe in Springwood recently.

