On a quiet Sunday morning this winter, a few brave souls dipped into a 5 degree celsius Wentworth Falls Lake in the Blue Mountains to swim a mile.
They are training to be Ice Milers, taking part in qualifying swims for the International Ice Swimming Association (IISA).
Blue Mountains specialist coach and Australia's first recognised Ice Miler, Wyatt Song, 47, of Wentworth Falls is supporting their cold water training.
"Depending on the weekend or how close to the Ice Mile attempt, we often see three or four swimmers at a time visiting Wenty Lake to do their training or their qualifier swim," he says.
"Each season we have up to 12 to 14 swimmers from around Australia giving Ice Mile challenge a crack, and this number is growing. Many of the swimmers using Wenty Lake as a training ground. This year we have swimmers from Sydney, Central Coast and Newcastle, and previous years even Queensland."
Due to its altitude, Wentworth Falls Lake is one of the coldest lakes during the winter season that's within two hours of Sydney.
"The size of the lake isn't too large and the water not too deep, so the water temperature changes relative to the change in air temperature quite quick, this provides perfect conditions for ice swimmers to train in," he tells the Blue Mountains Gazette.
Australia has 27 ice swimmers (17 men, 10 women) who have completed a total of 31 Ice Miles. The first of them was Song, who set the record in 2014, two years after successfully swimming the English Channel in a solo swim.
"When I trained to swim the English Channel, then for the Ice Mile, I scouted around many places in NSW hoping to find colder water to swim in. Wenty Lake was one of them ... the water in winter can get well below 10, which is perfect for ice swimming training."
Mr Song says the Ice Mile challenge is not for the faint-hearted.
His first "miserable failed attempt" was in New York "where the water temperature was zero and I didn't last 200 metres". Then he travelled to competitions in Finland, Russia and Argentina to learn from experienced ice swimmers.
"I succeeded in 2014 to swim my first Ice Mile and also became the first Australian to swim an Ice Mile. Since then I have swum another two Ice Miles and was the first Australian to record an ice kilometre swim in Antarctica."
The IISA was born in 2009 and the term ice swimming was coined. Ice swimming is swimming unassisted in water temperatures of 5 degrees Celsius or below. Swimmers wear goggles, a silicon cap and standard swimming costume - no wetsuits are allowed. England, Ireland and the United States lead globally with 135, 66, and 56 Ice Milers respectively.
Ice swimming was a demonstration sport at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia. Ice Milers are campaigning to make it a regular Winter Olympics sport, but detractors say it is too dangerous with dangers including severe hypothermia, cardiac arrest, post-rescue collapse and frostbite.
Swimmers need a certain amount of registered ice swims to qualify. Mr Song recently took a team of nine swimmers to the Snowy Mountains to compete in the Australian Cold Water open challenge on August 12 and 13. Of the nine, three managed a one ice kilometre record and two made an Ice Mile record. He now hopes to start a regular ice swimming club at the lake with a season from May to September.
"The adaptation to cold water requires swimmers to seek out cold water to swim in, or they often submerge themselves in ice baths as part of the acclimatisation training," he says.
Swimmers go through an extensive health check, along with an ECG and have to be signed off by their doctors before taking part in Ice Miler events. They also need to swim up to a certain distance at a given temperature under 11 degrees to be qualified to make an Ice Mile attempt.
"During the Ice Mile attempt it is compulsory to have a medical officer on-site and we have a rescue plan as well as recovery plan in place in order to provide a safe environment.
"Ice Mile challenge is really a team sport," he says, adding it is because swimmers need a water support crew in the kayak for directions and potential rescue and the land crew filming, timing and checking for hypothermia. Medical crews oversee the recovery process.
Mr Song says the sport has an "addictive element to it [and] requires you to be very focused in what you do ... constantly battling your own fear in extreme conditions".
He hopes to start a club for cold water swimming in the lake to promote the sport to a wider audience. The other challenge is to find funding for the sport and venues suitable for national or international ice swimming competition.
See https://internationaliceswimming.com or contact Wyatt Song on the email - mapstonstel@gmail.com - for details.
