Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Feats of cold water endurance as Ice Milers rush to Wentworth Falls Lake

BL
By B C Lewis
Updated August 23 2023 - 10:17am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On a quiet Sunday morning this winter, a few brave souls dipped into a 5 degree celsius Wentworth Falls Lake in the Blue Mountains to swim a mile.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

B C Lewis

Senior reporter

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.