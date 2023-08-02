A scorching new play called Unprecedented will be performed at the Blue Mountains Theatre on Friday, August 25.
A touring production by HotHouse Theatre in Wodonga, Victoria, the play stands as a rallying call, raising urgent questions about our collective response to Australia's growing climate emergency.
Written by acclaimed Sydney playwright Campion Decent, Unprecedented delves into the events and aftermath of the Black Summer bushfires that swept through the nation during 2019-20.
In preparation for touring the production, HotHouse Theatre undertook extensive pre-engagement efforts in every affected community - including the Blue Mountains - to better understand the local resilience landscape.
During the meeting in June, Anne Crestani from the Resilient Villages Blue Mountains said that storytelling is a big component of recovery and resilience-building. But she said it is a collective crisis for the nation and those outside of directly bushfire-affected areas have a big part to play.
The pre-engagement efforts focused on each location's recovery journey to ensure utmost sensitivity in the play's portrayal and providing clear communication of the play's intent to the community.
Through powerful storytelling, Unprecedented aims to spark a national conversation about community resilience, emergency preparedness, climate change, and the political and media landscape.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, Decent reviewed countless reports which fuelled his anger at the inaction surrounding climate change. This fervour became the spine of Unprecedented, providing a poignant contrast to the narratives conveyed by the media.
The play meticulously weaves together an account of the fires, reflecting on the choking smoke that engulfed the country, the communities left to fend for themselves, the heroism amidst tragedy, and the pivotal coronial inquests.
At the helm of this ground-breaking theatrical endeavour is Karla Conway, an award-winning director, dramaturg, and theatre-maker, currently serving as the Artistic Director & CEO of HotHouse Theatre.
Conway said that this is a protest play, led by artist activists who recognise the urgent need for change where our institutions and leaders have fallen short.
The play includes six performers, including two from Sydney - Noel Hodda and Billy McPherson.
The cast also has a strong Indigenous representation with three First Nations actors - with stage legend Lisa Maza and rising star Ari Maza Long joining 30-year veteran Billy McPherson.
"It is a story of the land. We can't tell this story without the commitment of First Nations voices," said Decent.
Despite tackling weighty topics, the play is presented in a way that avoids overwhelming audiences.
"Our job as a company is first, to entertain our audiences - from gameshow to vaudeville, verbatim to bouffon, these six incredible actors take on 70 characters to carve a path through the story, helping audiences navigate through this important information that at times feels overwhelming," said Conway.
"We bring every theatrical trick in the book to shift the audience from a place of knowing to feeling and in doing so, hopefully we inspire them to take action."
Unprecedented will be performed at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Friday, August 25 at 7.30pm. Bookings: www.bluemountainstheatre.com.au/what-s-on/season-2023/unprecedented/.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.