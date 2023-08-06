Faulconbridge resident Christian Ravello has proved his mettle as a creative triple-threat in recent years, between his musical performances and his acting credit in the acclaimed 2022 film Here Out West.
One of his more quiet accomplishments, though, is the ever-growing catalogue of children's books he's written - with two planned for a bright and bubbly book launch in September.
Chapters & Leaves tea shop in Faulconbridge will hold a day of fun and learning on September 16, from 2-4pm, to celebrate the release of Mr Ravello's latest books, If I Could Be A Possum and Captain Koala.
If I Could Be A Possum is the fourth instalment in a series of similar titles, which use simple, catchy poetry and vivid art to spin upbeat tales for kids about the wonders of Australian animals.
Each book features a child dressed up as the titular animal, with each character's face modelled after one of Mr Ravello's own children and stepchildren.
Captain Koala follows 'Kaz' the koala, who sails out to explore the world when her parents are too sleepy to play outside.
It's part of a collection of books written by Mr Ravello focused on developing emotional awareness, fostering positive self-image, and instilling a sense of adventure and family values.
Mr Ravello said he was inspired to take up the pen when he realised how closely the arts of stories and songs overlapped.
"It clearly became apparent to me that song lyrics were, in fact, poetry accompanied by a melody," he said.
"Poetry has reminded me how creativity is a poignant means of expressing a view of the world, raising human consciousness, and permitting my inner child to explore and play."
Chapters & Leaves tea house and book shop is owned by friends Lisa Duck and Carrisa Chapman, who took over the business from Mark and Rebecca Phelan in early May.
Ms Duck said the pair is dedicated to keeping Rebecca's vision of a community place alive, with monthly meetings for several local clubs held at the store.
"We're definitely all about supporting local. We have a local high school student that bakes our gluten free cakes herself," she said.
"We're really keen to promote other local business owners and local authors... we're really happy to know [Mr Ravello] and support him with his author venture."
The book launch on September 16 will feature a reading and signing, kids music, face painting and more. Mr Ravello encourages kids to wear their favourite 'onesie' in the spirit of the books.
