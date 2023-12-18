Blue Mountains Gazette
Top kids author Tristan Bancks says Springwood inspired his book Scar Town

By B C Lewis
December 18 2023 - 4:24pm
He's an ex-Springwood Public and Winmalee High School student who has sold more than 100,000 books and is now negotiating stage and screen deals.

