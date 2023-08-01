Dream Alley Dream presents next monthly event

Dream Alley Dream will present its next monthly event in Katoomba on Saturday, September 2.
Held at Bursill Lane Studio at 88 Katoomba Street from 7-9.30pm, the event will feature Fully Feudal, Rand & Holland, and Bluetung.
Fully Feudal is Toto of Perspex and Xilch (guitar, vox), with Elmo Aoyoma (violin), Julien Bowman (bass) and Max Goodman (drums). Fully Feudal self-released their first self-titled album in 2021.
Rand & Holland is the Blue Mountains very own Brett K. Thompson (guitar, vox). Rand & Holland released their third self-titled album in 2016 via Room 40, and Thompson is working on a new album which will be released in 2024.
Bluetung (Sydney) is Mitchell J. G. Reynolds (guitar, synths, vox and more). Bluetung released their fourth album Eternity by the Stars in June 2023 via Theory Therapy.
Tickets are $25 for general admission and $15 for students and concession card holders (plus booking fees) and as usual kids are free. Purchase a ticket via: https://fully-feudal-rand-holland-blutung.eventbrite.com.au.
