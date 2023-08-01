Classical connections and children

What makes children's music appealing to children?
Many composers in the western canon have dedicated some of their music to children. This music is written with tonalities, melodies and harmonies that are intended to appeal to children and also evoke child-like themes, images and stories.
As well as music written for children, there is a trend in art music involving toys and children's objects as part of new musical works, particularly the toy piano which now has dedicated festivals around the world from Korea to Italy.
As part of The Joan's Talks & Ideas Series, Dr Paul Smith, senior lecturer in music at University of New England will present a talk exploring the connection between classical music and childhood, and their changing trends and techniques. He will examine the music of Prokofiev, Saint-Saens, John Cage and Benjamin Britten.
Smith is a composer and researcher based in Sydney who specialises in writing opera and music for the toy piano. He holds a doctorate of creative arts from Western Sydney University and is the co-artistic director of Blush Opera. Paul has collaborated internationally and his music and operas have played in Singapore, the UK, Italy, the USA and Armenia in addition to Australian festivals and concert performances.
The Talks & Ideas Series is presented by the University of New England Cultural and Creative Arts Network in partnership with The Joan. Provocation, humour, panel discussions, presentations and Q&A. Entry is ticketed by donation/pay what you feel, with the exception of special events.
Tales, Toys and Tantrums: Childhood in Music and Classical Music for Children is at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Wednesday, August 16, at 11am. Free but booking essential at thejoan.com.au.
