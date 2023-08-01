Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity

Spectacular concert blends Baroque with Indigenous Australian music

Updated September 8 2023 - 9:49am, first published August 2 2023 - 9:17am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Early music specialist, Bach Akademie Australia - with their redoubtable director and violin virtuoso Madeleine Easton - will perform at Glenbrook on September 23.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.