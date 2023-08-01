Early music specialist, Bach Akademie Australia - with their redoubtable director and violin virtuoso Madeleine Easton - will perform at Glenbrook on September 23.
And the master of Baroque cantatas shares the billing with two other early music composers andD contemporary Australian Indigenous composer, Troy Russell.
The concert at St Finbar's Church features a Bach cantata, works by de Victoria and Vincenzo Galilei plus the specially commissioned premiere of Troy Russell's Clans.
There is also a presentation by Professor Jonathan Bland-Hawthorn: 'Galileo, Bach and the western view of the heavens.'
Director and founder of the group, Madeleine Easton, said: "It is with a spirit of connectivity that we present this program of music inspired by the heavenly body that both J.S. Bach and the First Nations peoples of Australia have seen every day for millennia - the Morning Star. "
"We are an ensemble dedicated to the works of J.S. Bach, however we are Bach Akademie Australia: therefore we seek to unite the incredibly important musical cultures of Europe with the country we stand on by presenting a program of music by Bach and other important composers inspired by the heavens.
"We're proud to feature a newly commissioned work by Australian Indigenous composer Troy Russell, Clans, inspired by the Morning Star, just as J.S. Bach was centuries ago."
Featured alongside a large ensemble of some of the best early music exponents are lutanist Tommie Andersson and singers Susannah Lawergren, Brianna Louwen, Hannah Fraser, Michael Burden, Richard Butler, Andrei Laptev, Koen Van Stade and Jack Stephens.
Bookings: www.bachakademieaustralia.com.au or 1300 785 377.
