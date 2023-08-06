The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Day service returns to Springwood on Sunday, August 13.
The service will begin at 11am at the Springwood War Memorial in Macquarie Road with intelligence expert, Brigadier Nerolie McDonald, the guest of honour.
One of the patrons of the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces Inc, Brigadier McDonald is currently Director-General Pacific and Timor-Leste.
She joined the Australian Regular Army in 1992, attending the Australian Defence Force Academy. She graduated from the Royal Military College Duntroon in 1995 into the Intelligence Corps. Over her career, she has been employed in a wide variety of tactical, operational and strategic level intelligence roles within land, training and joint environments.
Brigadier McDonald was the Chief of Defence Force Liaison Officer to the United States Central Command (2016); Australian Defence Attache to Vietnam and Laos (2017-2019); and Vice Director for Intelligence at United States Indo-Pacific Command (2020-2021).
In 2014, Brigadier McDonald was deployed for 12 months as Commander of the Australian Contingent on Operation Mazurka - Australia's contribution to the peacekeeping mission in Egypt. Her other operational deployments include Op Tanager in East Timor in 2002 as an intelligence analyst with the Australian National Command Element as well as deployments to Iraq (2005) and and Afghanistan (2009/10).
Brigadier McDonald has a Bachelor of Arts Honours (Economics) and a Master of Arts (Strategy and Policy) from the University of New South Wales. She is a Vietnamese linguist, completing over two years of language training in both Australia and Vietnam.
There will be no march this year as part of the memorial day. A formal lunch will be held at the Royal Hotel after the service.
The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Association was formed in 1985, changing its name to the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans and Associated Forces Inc in 1997 after accepting veterans who have served in all post World War II theatres of war, special operations areas and peacekeeping operations. It has more than 400 members.
The association's office at the Blue Mountains Community Hub in Springwood is open on Tuesday and Thursdays from 10am-2pm.
For more information about the association visit: www.bmvets.com.au.
