Intelligence expert, Brigadier Nerolie McDonald, special guest at Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Day

August 6 2023 - 10:00am
The Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans' Memorial Day service returns to Springwood on Sunday, August 13.

