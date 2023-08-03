Kermit the Frog put the notion into song but it really isn't easy being green.
Frogs are in decline worldwide due to habitat loss, pollution and an amphibian fungus that causes a potentially fatal disease.
Blue Mountains City Council has made frogs the focus of its annual Waterways Health Snapshot this year.
Council regularly monitors our local waterways throughout the Blue Mountains to determine the ecological health and recreational quality of our water.
This year's snapshot conveys the importance of our waterways and how their health impacts the delicate biodiversity of our World Heritage area.
Sensitive to their environment, frogs are a great indicator of waterway health, helping us to ascertain water quality and what we can do better.
Frogs are often heard more than they seen - the distinctive call of the male frog during the breeding season, particularly after rain, is a memorable sound and the Blue Mountains is home to the unique call of many frog species.
"The quality of our water is intrinsic to the overall health of our environment and in ensuring continued biodiversity," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill.
"That's why it's crucial that we regularly monitor our water to keep striving to improve water health for the sake of our frogs and each and every species.
"Our annual Waterways Health Snapshot helps us track our progress and offers ways all our residents can take small but significant steps that can really make a difference to water health."
Steps residents can take to improve water quality include:
The latest Waterways Health Snapshot reveals that 66 per cent of our waterways are in good to excellent health and 34 per cent are in poor to fair health.
Download a copy of the Waterways Health Snapshot here: https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/documents/2023-blue-mountains-waterways-health-snapshot.
