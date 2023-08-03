Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Springwood Neighbourhood Centre Budget Boxes helping provide cheap meals

Updated August 4 2023 - 1:19pm, first published August 3 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tonje Akerholt, Community and Family Worker at Springwood Neighbourhood Centre Inc, with an example of the centre's budget box and recipe card. Picture supplied
Tonje Akerholt, Community and Family Worker at Springwood Neighbourhood Centre Inc, with an example of the centre's budget box and recipe card. Picture supplied

Springwood Neighbourhood Centre Co-operative is helping people fight the cost of living crisis with a "Budget Boxes" program.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.