Springwood Neighbourhood Centre Co-operative is helping people fight the cost of living crisis with a "Budget Boxes" program.
The centre has seen an increase in the number of people seeking food assistance recently, including people who have never accessed help before.
The Budget Boxes not only contain nourishing food that provides a week of cheap meals, but also recipe cards to give people ideas on how to make those meals.
The initiative is one of many supported by Blue Mountains City Council's Community Assistance Program.
Donations totalling $60,000 were endorsed at the June 27 council meeting for distribution to 48 community groups.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The community assistance program recognises the significant contributions community groups make to the quality of life and wellbeing for all here in the Blue Mountains and supports them in their continued endeavours.
"It is always a priority for council to support the local organisations that do so much for our community," he said.
Grant recipients for the 2023 program include:
For more information on the annual grants program, go to bmcc.nsw.gov.au/grants.
