A packed public gathering in Katoomba has pushed for radical action to stop landlords making exorbitant rent increases.
The meeting of about 70 people was organised by the Blue Mountains Unions & Community in response to the recent announcement by the NSW government to tackle soaring rents and evictions and to close loopholes allowing landlords to hike rents multiple times a year. They are urging the state government to introduce laws to regulate market rent.
The meeting also urged Blue Mountains Council to double the rates for short term rentals and empty houses in the Mountains, something council at present cannot legally do.
Housing advocate Ben Conner of the Blue Mountains Tenants Advice and Advocacy Service who moved the Union motions, urged all residents to make submissions to the state government's 'Improving Rental Laws- Have Your Say NSW' consultation process. Deadline for submissions is August 11. Mr Connor will help people make a submission electronically or by mail.
The Politics in the Pub event was held at the Family Hotel on Saturday, July 29. Speakers outlined the challenges facing renters in the Mountains where there is an acute shortage of affordable accommodation.
Cherie Brandon from Blue Mountains Women's Health and Resource Centre told the meeting that there were increasing numbers of women coming to the centre in a distressed and anxious state seeking help. She said homelessness is creating many social and psychological problems for women and families.
Homelessness is creating many social and psychological problems for women and families
The shortage of adequate and safe housing has become a critical issue in the Mountains, a BMUC spokesman said.
Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, opened the meeting. She said the turnout was the biggest she'd seen for the Politics in the Pub events and told the meeting "I'm here to listen".
The meeting's motion was sent to State Housing Minister Rose Jackson, Federal Housing Minister Julie Collins, Federal MP for Macquarie Susan Templeman and mayor Mark Greenhill.
The crowd gave a rousing response to a song about housing insecurity called Somewhere to Live by Sue Wildman. Performed by Blackheath choir The Blue Gums it was created from real stories of housing stress.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.