Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

New ABC pre-school series 'Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds' features Blue Mountains people and places

TW
By Tom Walker
Updated August 9 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ABC Kids will soon showcase locations and businesses in the Blue Mountains in a new children's television show, with many scenes filmed in the area.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.