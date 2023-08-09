ABC Kids will soon showcase locations and businesses in the Blue Mountains in a new children's television show, with many scenes filmed in the area.
Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds, made in collaboration with Tilt Media, will follow two animated bubbles who have adventures and learn about a different topic each episode.
Series director, Wentworth Falls resident Genevieve Clay-Smith, told the Gazette the show's goal is to tap into the intense but ever-changing interests and passions of preschool children.
"Kids get really interested in things like cars, trucks, animals, trains, [food] and whatnot. And so it's tapping into those particular interests and doing a deep dive," she said.
"So each episode is a different topic, a different interest, and Fizzy and Suds explore that topic through the lens of a child just checking out things that we might not notice as adults, and digging deep into... little things that they find that they're curious about, and really drawing out those curiosities."
Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds has filmed at locations in the Blue Mountains including Hazelbrook Steiner School, Napoli Corner pizzeria in Lawson, Scenic World in Katoomba, Wentworth School of Arts, and Ballet Art Katoomba.
One episode was shot in Sun Valley at the property of prominent permaculturists Dr Melanie and Dan Jackson.
Ms Clay-Smith said the businesses were all generous with their time and resources.
Many of the children featured in the Blue Mountains-based episodes are locals, including in a ballet-themed episode where most of the child dancers are students of Ballet Art Katoomba.
The eponymous Fizzy and Suds will be added in post-production, floating around and commenting on what they are seeing and learning.
"The show is a real celebration of the child mind, and its aim is to be incredibly authentic to the [child's] voice... We've got child voiceover actors playing Fizzy and Suds, and the goal is to really get their fresh perspective," Ms Clay-Smith said.
"It's also a celebration of neurodiversity, so the show really taps into neurodiverse thinking, it taps into divergent thinking, and how children... make connections between images really beautifully. They come up with really divergent ideas; for instance, a child might see a train from above and it reminds them of a caterpillar.
"That's a really beautiful, divergent, poetic way of thinking about the world, and so it's a real celebration of that."
Cool Stuff with Fizzy & Suds is planned for ABC Kids and ABC iview in 2024.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
