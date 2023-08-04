Blue Mountains creatives continue to blossom.
Saturday August 26 will see the launch of Katoomba resident A D Penhall's debut crime novel, Dangerous Devotions.
Described as 'inclusive, subversive and enthralling,' with a 'highly original plot and compelling prose,' Dangerous Devotions is an action-packed crime investigation that probes unexpected regions of Sydney's ever-present underworld of desire, entitlement and exploitation. And it does so with a twist of social insurgency.
Dangerous Devotions will be introduced by multi award-winning Blackheath author, Josephine Pennicott. Her novels include the mysteries, Poet's Cottage, Currawong Manor and the dark fantasy Circle of Nine trilogy.
For a small donation post launch guests can indulge in a wickedly delicious high tea.
Donations will help fund the publication of four fabulous children's books authored by local, neurodiverse young adults, Domenic, Holly, Jaydin and Teo.
"Dangerous Devotions stars some smart, sassy people who live with disability," says A D Penhall.
"I have many family members with disability - without them and without my wonderful and occasionally challenging 'clients' (as a psychologist, speech pathologist, disability advocate), Dangerous Devotions wouldn't have been possible."
Penhall approached the Blackheath Area Neighbourhood Centre [BANC] for a writing workshop space.
"As give-back, I designed creative writing workshops for people with literacy challenges. BANC were enthusiastic and provided the space and a terrific group of workers and volunteers."
"The participants were incredible - leap-frogging every expectation, producing four wonderful books for children - books that need to be published!'
Support your local authors on Saturday August 26. Launch is at 2.30pm with high tea at 3.30pm at Katoomba Public School Hall, Merriwa St, Katoomba.
RSVP appreciated for catering purposes and tickets are free and available at https://events.humanitix.com/dangerous-devotions-launch-and-high-tea . Guests can also contact anndpenhall@gmail.com.
Dangerous Devotions is published by Clan Destine Press, Melbourne and will be available for purchase at the launch. Advance purchase is also available through Gleebooks Blackheath or the Little Lost Bookshop in Katoomba.
