Springwood View Club celebrates 57th birthday

Springwood View Club has celebrated its 57th birthday with a lunch attended by 80 members and friends at Springwood Sports Club.
The Smith Family CEO Doug Taylor was guest of honour along with Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle.
Mr Taylor acknowledged the advocacy work of View Club members in local communities particularly where The Smith Family does not have a presence - this is critical in spreading this message and attracting new sponsors, he said.
Mr Taylor was delighted to meet Ms Doyle who is a strong advocate for Springwood View Club. During 2022, after visiting Springwood View Club, she delivered a community recognition statement in NSW State Parliament recognising the work of the club in the community supporting The Smith Family.
View (Voice, Interests and Education of Women) clubs support more than 1600 students with Learning for Life scholarships to fully participate in their education. Mr Taylor personally congratulated VIEW club members for their commitment to improving educational outcomes for young Australians experiencing disadvantage.
Club member Vivienne Brown received her 40 year pin and Sheila Fyfe her 20 year pin at the birthday lunch.
View members from Penrith, Richmond/Windsor, Macquarie Ryde, Upper Blue Mountains as well as Bathurst and Lithgow attended the lunch which was held on May 15.
Springwood View Club meets at Springwood Sports Club on the third Monday of the month at 10.30am for 11am. For more details contact: springwoodview@gmail.com or 0468 793 832.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.