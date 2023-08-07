Blue Mountains Gazette
The Panorama Mountain Men Relay team has won the Victorian 6 Hour Regularity Relay.

August 8 2023 - 6:30am
They are record breakers many times over. The Panorama Mountain Men Relay team has won the Victorian 6 Hour Regularity Relay.

