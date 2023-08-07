They are record breakers many times over. The Panorama Mountain Men Relay team has won the Victorian 6 Hour Regularity Relay.
Twenty eight teams took part in the event on July 30 at Phillip Island. The Mountain Men took victory for the third time (after wins in 2018 and 2019) the first in the history of the event.
The team is Stewart Temesvary of Springwood and Glenn Thomas of Blaxland who have been the principal drivers since the team started in 2015.
For the Phillip Island event they teamed up with fellow Mazda MX-5 Club of NSW members David Johnson of Peakhurst Heights and Sean Byers of Penrith.
Temesvary told Motorsport Australia that relays can reward a "consistent" driver.
"We have relatively slow cars, but ... relays reward people who are consistent, not the people who have the fastest car or the deepest pockets which, to me, is what grassroots motorsport is all about."
Since 2017 the team has an unrivalled record of 10 wins, three seconds and a third place from 15 starts, confirming them as one of the most successful in regularity relay competitions.
The team also won the NSW 6 Hour Regularity Relay held at Eastern Creek in April and the Sandown 360 Regularity Relay in March.
Winning the two Victorian Events is expected to earn them the title of winners of the Motorsport Australia Victorian Regularity Relay Series for 2023, the first time a team has won both events.
