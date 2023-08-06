Blue Mountains Gazette
Our History

Doc Evatt's connection to Blue Mountains

By Robyne Ridge
August 6 2023 - 5:00pm
When Leuralla Toy Museum closed, the Blue Mountains lost the world's finest collection of 20th century toys and the contents of the room dedicated to Clive Evatt Jnr's uncle, Herbert Vere Evatt QC, PC, KStJ.

