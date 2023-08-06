In 1918, while studying for his final Bachelor exams, Evatt had eye problems. He thought he was going blind, but "10 days' tramping through the Grose Valley, stumbling... through rocky creek beds and seeing nothing but the overhanging cliffs and trees, brought him back to Sydney with his eyesight restored. He passed with the highest honours, winning the University Medal" (Kylie Tennant, Evatt: Politics and Justice).