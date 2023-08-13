Blue Mountains Gazette
Blackheath artists with Lego creations

JC
By Jennie Curtin
August 13 2023 - 1:11pm
Sean Cordeiro and Claire Healy with their Lego 'painting' of the Loch Ness Monster. Picture by Jennie Curtin
Sean Cordeiro and Claire Healy with their Lego 'painting' of the Loch Ness Monster. Picture by Jennie Curtin

As a Lego 'painting' of the Loch Ness monster looms at the back wall, of their Blackheath studio, artists Sean Cordeiro and Claire Healy look over a table of Lego sculptures they have made.

