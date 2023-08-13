As a Lego 'painting' of the Loch Ness monster looms at the back wall, of their Blackheath studio, artists Sean Cordeiro and Claire Healy look over a table of Lego sculptures they have made.
The structures are all everyday items that were used as improvised weapons by those who stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021. They include a crutch, witches hat, a desk drawer, baseball bat and a skateboard.
They all about monsters, weapons and scare tactics - past and present, real and imagined - from the old-fashioned monsters like Nessie or Big Foot to the modern-day Q Anon, conspiracy theorists or the Capitol invaders.
The works are part of Codeiro and Healy's latest exhibition, Persistence of Vision: The Sleep of Reason Produces Monsters, produced entirely in Lego.
They often work in found objects and this is no different. The tens of thousands of pieces are all second-hand, either donated by friends or picked up from op shops or BrickLink, an online Lego market.
"We've used pre-loved Lego because there's a particular nostalgia," said Healy.
"Lego is one of those things that everyone has experience of... They already have a relationship with that object," said Cordeiro, adding that the pieces they've used for their art have come from all over the world.
Cordeiro and Healy are long-time practitioners and won last year's Sulman Prize for the best subject or genre painting for their work titled Raiko and Shuten-doji.
The exhibition, commissioned by Willoughby City Council, is on in the Art Space on The Concourse in Chatswood until September 2. Cordeiro and Healy will also have a new exhibition in the Mudgee arts precinct from September 1, combining sculptures and new video works.
