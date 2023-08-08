The Wagana Dancers in the Blue Mountains have been awarded almost $25,000 to help safeguard Aboriginal languages.
The Mawambul project will enable Wagana Dancers founder and director, Jo Clancy, and Gawura Cultural Immersions Director, Stuart McMinn, to work together on the creation of a tour-ready Wiradjuri and Dharug song and dance production.
Ms Clancy brings together up to 50 Aboriginal women and girls every week in Dharug, Gundungurra and Wiradjuri Country to dance and sing in language. The songs and dances created through mawambul will spiral out to the Wagana women and girls and to the Gawura community as well as to audiences.
The Blue Mountains group was one of 58 Aboriginal organisations and community groups to share in $3.9 million worth of grants - a doubling of NSW government funding in the past year for Aboriginal languages.
The funding, provided under the , supports organisations and groups to nurture and raise awareness of the breadth of languages across NSW.
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said "languages mean everything to these communities - it's part of their past, has shaped who they are today and must be preserved and enhanced for the future".
NSW Aboriginal Affairs Minister David Harris said NSW is the only jurisdiction in Australia with legislation in place that recognises the importance of Aboriginal languages and is following through with a significant increase in funding for their revitalisation.
"Aboriginal languages in NSW are considered critically endangered and that must change to protect the cultural heritage of this state," he said.
"I am proud that this government has more than doubled the investment into Aboriginal communities to support their efforts to reawaken and reclaim languages."
Chairperson of the Aboriginal Languages Trust, Jason Behrendt said the grants have not only increased in value but in scale as well, with three categories now available to provide opportunities for organisations just starting on a language revitalisation journey to those who are keen to continue languages reclamation work.
"By expanding the range of grants the Trust can reach more Aboriginal communities to support their efforts to reawaken and reclaim languages," said Mr Behrendt.
"The Trust's vision is that all NSW Aboriginal languages are strong and healthy."
