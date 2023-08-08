Blue Mountains Gazette
Wagana Dancers awarded funding to safeguard Aboriginal languages

August 8 2023 - 5:00pm
Mawambul Company dancers. Picture by Chris Randle
Mawambul Company dancers. Picture by Chris Randle

The Wagana Dancers in the Blue Mountains have been awarded almost $25,000 to help safeguard Aboriginal languages.

