It's a family affair at both of Blackheath's newest bars. Frankie & Mo's is owned by father-son team, Bob and Tom Colman.
At Side-B Vinyl Bar, it's run by Michael O'Brien, wife Jennifer Coyne-O'Brien, his sister Joanne O'Brien (all from Blackheath) and Michael and Joanne's cousin, Dominic Marsh, from Blaxland.
The idea for Side B Vinyl Bar took root in a small bar in Enmore that opened in 2019 and combined a cocktail bar with the display and sale of vinyl records. It seemed such a natural combination - the enjoyment of a well-made cocktail or glass of beer/wine and the love of music and appreciation of classic vinyl records.
So, fast forward a few years, and when premises of the Anonymous bar became available, the family team stepped in.
In one room they created a cosy, warm and intimate space with mid-century furniture and stylings and a wall graced with photos of music luminaries. It is the perfect place to enjoy a martini or margarita or a glass of shiraz or an IPA, coupled with a cheese and charcuterie sharing plate.
In the other room, they put in customised bays which display records for sale during the day and convert into bar tables in the evening.
Customers can sit and enjoy a drink and supper plates whilst they peruse the wall of vinyl records.
Music and the playing of albums is a crucial part of the Side B experience. Each week, based on a particular theme, the team create an album playlist of six albums that are in stock in the record store. Over the course of each evening they play each album in full. When customers sit down to read the drinks and supper menu there is also a page called the "Music Menu" which tells them which albums will be played that evening.
A few weeks ago they went back 40 years to the year 1983 and selected four albums that were produced that year (U2, Talking Heads, The Gun Club and Jonathan Richman) as well as an album by an artist who was born that year (Amy Winehouse) and an album by an artist that died away that year (Muddy Waters).
And many customers have said that it is such a rare treat these days to sit down and hear an album played in full.
So much music that is consumed today is in the form of streaming playlists and is generally background to carrying out some task.
Side B is all about slowing down, having something nice to eat and drink in a warm intimate space while listening to a classic album or having your ears opened to an album you've never heard before.
And during the daytime, Side B is a record store - and particularly focused on sourcing and selling first or early pressings of albums. To hold in your hand an album that is over 30 or 40 years old adds an extra dimension - it has been on its own journey over time, through different owners and you can almost hear that lived experience in the warm crackle of a vinyl record.
The surge in interest in vinyl albums over the last five to 10 years has been astonishing. In particular, the 18-25 year old demographic is seeking out vinyl - a physical artefact that you can hold and read and admire the artwork, as an alternative to digital versions of the album that reside somewhere in the ether.
Side B is open as a record store from 10am on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday. And as a cocktail bar from 5pm Thursday through to Sunday. In addition, Side B has recently had its licence extended so they can now serve drinks from 1pm in the afternoon - for customers that want to stop by, do some record-crate digging, listen to an album and have a well made drink.
