Community groups are being invited to apply for wellbeing grants up to $10,000 in the final round of the Community Wellbeing and Resilience Grants Wentworth Healthcare.
The grants are provided through the Nepean Blue Mountains Primary Health Network. This is the third and final round as part of the response to the 2022 floods, funded through the Commonwealth Department of Health and Aged Care.
Funds can be used to deliver activities that encourage social cohesion, connectedness, community wellbeing, resilience and mental health healing of affected communities. To date, the program has awarded 44 grants worth more than $250,000.
Wentworth Healthcare CEO, Lizz Reay, said a huge variety of funded grants are making a difference to these communities.
"The Community Wellbeing and Resilience Grants build on existing and emerging connections and allow communities the opportunity to choose their own way to respond to the losses, anxiety and distress they have experienced."
She said the range of funded activities include a series of free concerts with afternoon tea and music appreciation talks and meditation sessions hosted by the Women's Cottage in Richmond.
"Activities have been delivered in areas that were directly impacted by the multiple floods that occurred last year," said Ms Reay.
In the Blue Mountains, the Rotary Club of Central Blue Mountains provided Mental Health First Aid Training for up to 100 participants and Mountains Youth Services Team received a grant for workshops in the Upper and Lower Mountains with keynote speakers and a panel on teen mental health.
"We see huge benefits from these programs in affected communities. New friendships are formed, and residents get the opportunity to connect with local services that they may not have known about or felt comfortable reaching out to," she said.
Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said recovery from disaster takes time and different things are useful at different stages.
"We know how important community connections are to people's wellbeing and I'd encourage groups who know their community well to consider applying for this grant round to the next stage of recovery and resilience," said Ms Templeman.
A variety of initiatives that encourage community-led wellbeing in the Blue Mountains, Hawkesbury, Lithgow and Penrith local government areas will be considered but priority may be given to Hawkesbury and Penrith communities.
Groups are encouraged to discuss their proposal prior to applying, by emailing grants@nbmphn.com.au or calling 4708 8100. Applications close Sunday August 27.
A spokeswoman for the program said there are two tiers of grants - grants up to $5,000 which will be assessed as they are received until the allocated funding for that tier has been exhausted, and grants of up to $10,000 which will be assessed after the closing date.
More information, including the grants guidelines and application form, is available at www.nbmphn.com.au/floodgrants
