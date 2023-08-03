Talented singer/songwriter and Katoomba resident Alina Caganoff (aka Alina Grace) has won the title of Best in the West, The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre's inaugural singer-songwriter competition hosted by Open Fridays.
Alina impressed the judges with a powerful performance of her original song, The Man in the Painting.
The competition, produced and hosted by Dale Morgan-Mawby, was designed to showcase the highly talented writers and musicians in the region, while offering an opportunity to develop their skills and demonstrate their abilities.
It was held on one Friday every month from March to June with four to five performers every session. The best song from each round as voted by the audience progressed to the grand final.
Alina received a $2,500 prize package which includes an artist contract, rehearsal space at The Joan, professional development and more. As part of this package Alina will be giving a solo performance at Live and Local: Open Fridays on October 6.
Alina has released three albums of original songs - the first when she was just 12 years old for a school project and she has been honing her skills ever since. Alina's music can be found on all streaming platforms, under the name Alina Grace.
The other finalists were: Russell and James Tredinnick, Martin Vella, Rainsford, Bree Love, Empty Fish Tank, Lemi Son and Ilana Danielle (fan favourite winner).
