Young singer wins best in the west competition

Updated August 4 2023 - 9:25am, first published 9:17am
Talented singer/songwriter and Katoomba resident Alina Caganoff (aka Alina Grace) has won the title of Best in the West, The Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre's inaugural singer-songwriter competition hosted by Open Fridays.

