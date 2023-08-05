'He has always been my number one': sister of missing man Sam Segal continues to fight to find him

With AFP in the midst of their Missing Person Week campaign, the sister of a man who went missing in Glenbrook last year has come forward to plead for any information about his disappearance.
On January 15 2022, at 5.14pm, Sam Segal drove into Blue Mountains National Park in Glenbrook and parked in the lower Jellybean Pool car park. Nearly a week later his sister, Ashlea Segal, alerted police she couldn't contact him.
Mr Segal's car was found on January 22 and the park was closed for an extensive search, but no trace of Mr Segal was found.
More than a year later, Ms Segal is suffering from "ambiguous loss" around her brother's disappearance - a complex grief that loved ones of missing persons experience.
"For me it feels really complicated because if there's any time that it gets close to actually dealing with the emotions, I pretty much go entirely numb," Ms Segal said.
"It's not typical, like someone who's just passed away. And so you don't know how to grieve, and you don't know how to feel this loss."
When Mr Segal first disappeared, everything was a rush of activity.
"For the first few weeks... every day I was on the phone to detectives getting an update, [and] then I would pass that on to all the significant people in Sam's life," Ms Segal said.
"So there was no chance to feel, because you were too busy responding and trying to find him."
In following months police calls went from daily, to weekly, to monthly, and some people involved or affected by Mr Segal's disappearance stopped checking in.
"People's lives go on, right? But for [the] people immediately close to Sam, he was still missing. So for us that's when it really started to hit.
"At least for me, it still doesn't really feel real, even though it's been an entire year."
Ms Segal hopes to get the word out about her brother once again, in case even a single person remembers something crucial.
"It only takes one person to know something... it only takes one person's memory to be triggered to get some closure."
Ms Segal said her brother loves nature, a passion he was passing along to his now four-years-old daughter.
"He used to love taking her out to the bush and teaching her all about the trees and the birds that are around. Sam loved being out in nature and never failed to make me laugh.
"He has always been my number one. He was always there, for the both the good and the bad, so now even moments of celebration are painful because I can't celebrate with him."
Mr Segal was driving a Grey Toyota Hilux Ute, registration EQR62X, on the day he went missing. He has multiple tattoos and a gold tooth.
Anyone with information on Mr Segal's disappearance is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Lower Mountains Correspondent
