Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Dry July not only for drinkers

By Jennie Curtin
Updated August 7 2023 - 3:23pm, first published August 4 2023 - 1:46pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Alcohol abstainers were not the only ones experiencing Dry July last month. Across the Mountains it was also very dry weather-wise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.