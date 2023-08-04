Dry July not only for drinkers

Alcohol abstainers were not the only ones experiencing Dry July last month. Across the Mountains it was also very dry weather-wise.
Just 12.2 millimetres of rain registered at the Mt Boyce weather station at the top of the Mountains near Blackheath, making it the driest July since 2017 and very low compared to the long-term average of 55.9mm.
But what a difference a year makes. During last year's La Nina, there was a massive 375mm in July.
This year has been comparatively very dry measured against the last three La Nina years, with 400mm falling in the first seven months.
Last year, the total was a whopping 1,358.8mm for seven months. In the previous two La Nina years, it was 975.6 (in 2021) and 1,105.2 (in 2020).
The average is 529mm for this period.
It was also warmer than average, with mean minimums of 4 degrees, compared with July's usual 2.6 degrees.
And the maximum was a full two degrees warmer than long-term average at 11 degrees.
