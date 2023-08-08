'Each print is a piece of history that has stood the test of time': Makers Market at Springwood

Paul Shanta and Jelena Gojkovic are two passionate Winmalee graphic artists who wanted to do something joyful that shared their love of nostalgia, art, nature and the romance of travel and culture.
"It's a way to bring excitement and beauty into people's homes and studios while sharing history in a modern and affordable way," said Mr Shanta.
"We are both artists, designers and muralists, both having murals here in Springwood," said Ms Gojkovic. "Paul specialises more in stencil art, graphics and typography and has been supporting local businesses and communities to thrive for over 25 years."
Ms Gojkovic specialises in watercolour painting and leathercraft and explores natural and otherworldly realms of fantasy, magic and shamanic messaging through insects, birds, animals as well as botanical illustrations. She is part of the Blue Mountains Watercolour Society.
Mountains Vintage celebrates the golden age of advertising and creativity with vintage poster prints.
"Each print is a piece of history that has stood the test of time and tells a unique story, capturing the essence and enchantment of an era when craftsmanship and elegance reigned supreme," said Mr Shanta
"Our collection of vintage poster prints are designed to add a touch of class and character to any space. Whether you're a history enthusiast, an art lover, or simply seeking a conversation starter for your home or studio, these prints are sure to captivate your imagination."
The Winmalee locals will be at the Love Local Makers Market on Saturday, August 19 from 8.30am-1pm at the Blue Mountains Theatre and Community Hub in Springwood.
