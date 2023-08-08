Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'Each print is a piece of history that has stood the test of time': Makers Market at Springwood

August 8 2023 - 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Paul Shanta and Jelena Gojkovic are two passionate Winmalee graphic artists who wanted to do something joyful that shared their love of nostalgia, art, nature and the romance of travel and culture.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.