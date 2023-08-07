Small business to play important role in ending domestic violence

Small businesses in the Blue Mountains may not realise it, but they are about to step up as a key player in ending domestic and family violence within one generation, according to Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman.
And television personality Gretel Killeen is going to help them do it.
From August 1,10 days paid family and domestic violence leave became available for all small business employees - including casuals.
"People have been demanding action from governments to stop the scourge of domestic violence for years, and we've acted, knowing that government can't achieve this on its own," said Ms Templeman.
"We know that maintaining a reliable income is one of the most important factors in someone's decision to leave a violent home, and we know that just under half the workforce is employed in small business, so those workers need the same support as people working in other larger organisations.
"But we also know that small business doesn't have access to the same HR resources of big companies, and that's why the Council of Small Business Organisation Australia (COSBOA) has worked with government to roll out a package of support.
"A great place for small business owners to start would be the podcast series, hosted by Gretel Killen, called 'Small Business, Big Impact', which has been developed to build understanding with case studies and examples, providing a practical guide for small business owners on what to do, backed up by a dedicated website.
"As a small business person, I know the last thing people need is a bunch of documents to wade through. Small business owners are time poor but have strong relationships with their staff and want to do the right thing. We're trying to make that easy.
"Just pop one of the 10-12 minute episodes on while you're driving and you can start to get the tools you need to support your team, knowing that your role in providing paid domestic violence leave may well be lifesaving.
"I do know some business owners will ask themselves why they need to carry another cost, but in fact according to COSBOA the access to paid domestic violence leave can be small compared to the costs a business faces through lost productivity and unexplained absenteeism when a staff member is a victim of family violence."
Andrea Turner-Boys, President of MidBiz (formerly Springwood and Districts Chamber of Commerce), met with Ms Templeman to discuss the new law.
"It's an important new law and we need to contribute as community to support our staff members who may be going through a terrible time," said Ms Turner-Boys.
"If businesses have questions, there's specially prepared information for small business, and I'll be sharing the information and the podcast with MidBiz members," she said.
Information about 10 days paid family and domestic violence leave is available at https://smallbusiness.10dayspaidfdvleave.com.au/.
The Podcast Small Business, Big Impact can be found on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.