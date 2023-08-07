Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

By the children, for the children: Counterpoint concert at Springwood Festival

Updated August 7 2023 - 1:46pm, first published 10:58am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Xylophone orchestra Counterpoint will be bringing their sounds to Springwood Festival, with a lineup of songs especially chosen for the children attending the day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.