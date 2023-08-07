By the children, for the children: Counterpoint concert at Springwood Festival

Xylophone orchestra Counterpoint will be bringing their sounds to Springwood Festival, with a lineup of songs especially chosen for the children attending the day.
The children's ensemble will be kicking things off on September 2 at 11.15am, on Telstra Park Hunter Stage.
The concert will include some audience participation, with the performers sharing a variety of bells, whistles, shakers and other percussion instruments with the audience.
In keeping with the spirit of the festival, Counterpoint will present a wonderful variety of music from around the world.
The programme sparkles with the magical Carol of the Bells, the jaunty Irish Drowsy Maggie and Carl Orff's street song: Gassenhauer, as well as the very modern Crab Rave.
This is the second concert in Springwood for Counterpoint this year. The first concert was held for the opening of the Springwood Library in April.
Counterpoint rehearses every Friday from 4.20pm to 6pm in the Katoomba Studio of music teacher Alison Lockwood. The orchestra uses xylophones, metallophones, glockenspiels, and other tuned and untuned percussion instruments.
The group welcomes new members who are welcome to attend a free 'try out'.
For further information please phone Alison Lockwood 0423 819 980 or email lockwoodalison1@gmail.com
