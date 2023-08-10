New children's book from Springwood author teaches all about the flying-fox

Freddy, the Grey-headed flying-fox puppet, has teamed up with Springwood author Georgina Kenyon to teach kids just how important the fuzzy bats are to Australia's ecosystem.
Ms Kenyon's new book, Saving the flying-fox: a precious forest pollinator, is a colourful picture book exploring the history and environmental role of the flying-fox.
Through the lush forest art of its pages, Saving the flying-fox provides informative blurbs, letters from around the world, and Freddy's excitable exclamations and stories.
One of the key takeaways is the role of the flying-fox as a pollinator, as the bats will eat fruit and spit out seeds which grow into flora and help forests expand. They are also one of the only species that fly long distances at night.
The cover of the book is emblazoned with a call-to-action, imploring readers to 'Help us save Freddy'.
The book includes a page detailing how readers can assist the flying-fox, ranging from keeping cats indoors to finding local tree planting groups and getting involved.
Ms Kenyon is an author with a career in journalism, having worked with BBC, Nature, and The Guardian.
She told the Gazette she wanted to show how important flying-foxes are to the health of our forests.
"When I started my research into bats and flying-foxes I discovered in art and literature, from Samoa, to Australia to India and elsewhere - a very deep understanding and respect for flying-foxes and bats throughout the world. We once understood how we needed them," she said.
"I want us to remember how much we need these animals to keep our forests healthy. Let's show these precious animals more respect for what they give us."
Saving the flying-fox: a precious forest pollinator is for children aged 7 and up. The book can be found at Rosie Ravelstone bookshop in Lawson, Megalong Books in Leura, and The Turning Page in Springwood.
For more information, visit the website at: https://www.naturebooks.com.au/.
