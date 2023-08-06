'We are grateful for their bravery and commitment': Memorial service held for NPWS staff

A special service to honour National Parks and Wildlife Service staff who lost their lives while serving the community has been held at Blackheath.
NSW Environment Minister Penny Sharpe attended the memorial service at Govetts Leap Lookout on Monday, July 31.
An honour roll of 11 names was read out during the service.
"Our dedicated and committed NSW National Parks and Wildlife staff are often on the frontlines of fires and floods. We are grateful for their bravery and commitment and the risks they take to conserve and defend our natural and cultural heritage," said Ms Sharpe.
"With sorrow, we acknowledge those who have lost their lives during service, or as a result of their service, and pay our respects to their families.
"We also acknowledge the pain of NSW National Parks and Wildlife staff who've been injured at work and the sadness of those who mourn the loss of their friends and colleagues."
Blue Mountains MP Trish Doyle said she was honoured to attend the "moving service, standing alongside the minister and our National Parks and Wildlife Service Blue Mountains team".
The NPWS honour roll includes:
