Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

'We are grateful for their bravery and commitment': Memorial service held for NPWS staff

By Staff Reporters
Updated August 8 2023 - 11:42am, first published August 7 2023 - 8:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A special service to honour National Parks and Wildlife Service staff who lost their lives while serving the community has been held at Blackheath.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.