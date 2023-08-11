Snr Csts Daniel Skinner and Graeme Gray had no idea when they signed in for duty one day in 2022, they would still be on the job nearly 28 hours later. They responded to an emergency beacon in Claustral and made multiple attempts to rescue the two distressed bushwalkers in freezing weather conditions. The walkers were eventually rescued about 15 hours later and the two officers also needed winching out by helicopter.

