One worked tirelessly on a house fire and theft for years to bring the offenders to justice, another has been instrumental in dealing with Katoomba youth crime. Two more are the police rescue officers who thought nothing of spending almost 30 hours on the job on a desperate and freezing rescue mission in a remote canyon.
The Blue Mountains Police Area Command celebrated the excellence of the following officers: peer award winner, Detective Senior Constable Scott Burton; community award winner, Senior Constable Mikayla Weston and Police Rescue (Nathan Deutschbein Award) winners Senior Constables Daniel Skinner and Graeme Gray.
For the first time a new award, named after the SARAH [Safer Australian Roads and Highways] group, was also given out. Recipient Senior Constable Christopher Jayne from the Blue Mountains Traffic and Highway Patrol was commended for his diligence in catching multiple unsafe drivers and his efforts to attempt through CPR to save an elderly man from dying in Katoomba.
The 2023 Blue Mountains Police Officer of the Year Awards were announced at a dinner at Katoomba RSL Club on Wednesday, August 2.
Senior staff of the police command chose Detective Snr Cst Scott Burton for the peer award following his dedicated and committed investigation of several major crimes - including a house fire at Woodford, where a safe and a significant amount of jewellery was stolen.
A police spokesman said the fire burnt the home to the ground and spread into bushland, causing a large-scale bushfire and emergency response.
"Detective Burton over several months led Strike Force Ruler in identifying, locating, arresting and charging the offenders."
"He worked alongside the Director of Public Prosecutions across the last four years to ensure all five offenders were convicted and he was also able to return jewellery to the victims."
Snr Cst Mikayla Weston was honoured with the Community Award for her duties in the Crime Prevention Unit. The award is judged by Rotary, based on public submissions.
A police spokesman said she had worked tirelessly on developing a multi stakeholder approach to dealing with the youth crime around the Katoomba CBD.
"She authored a "Safety by Design" report which has become the current planning document for Blue Mountains City Council, The Carrington Hotel and NSW Police collaborative group. This document has meant that the collaborative has been able to re-shape Carrington Place, making the area more attractive for families, the community and tourists."
The Deutschbein "Dutchy" Award for rescue duties - named after police rescue officer Nathan Deutschbein who died in a mountaineering accident in New Zealand in 2018 - was given to two officers for their search and rescue efforts in Claustral Canyon in Mt Tomah.
Snr Csts Daniel Skinner and Graeme Gray had no idea when they signed in for duty one day in 2022, they would still be on the job nearly 28 hours later. They responded to an emergency beacon in Claustral and made multiple attempts to rescue the two distressed bushwalkers in freezing weather conditions. The walkers were eventually rescued about 15 hours later and the two officers also needed winching out by helicopter.
Lower Blue Mountains Rotary hosted the award and retired Detective Inspector John Wakefield was the MC. Mr Wakefield is the awards committee liaison officer and he was also presented with an award - a Certificate of Recognition for ten years involvement in the delivery of the community-based evening.
The dinner, hosted by the six Rotary Clubs of the Blue Mountains, was the largest held in the Mountains with about 130 guests, including Blue Mountains Mayor, Mark Greenhill. Apologies were received from Trish Doyle, State Member for Blue Mountains, who was in Parliament.
Snr Cst Weston and Detective Snr Cst Burton will represent the Blue Mountains Local Area Command at the state awards in November.
