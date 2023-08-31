Blue Mountains Gazette
Drunken billy cart racing, rotten egg gas, and more: sharing memories on 50 year reunion of Nepean High School

TW
By Tom Walker
August 31 2023 - 5:00pm
More than 50 years after her time at Nepean High School, Angela Ashton still remembers the good times she had in her school years - and looks forward to sharing these memories with friends at the upcoming high school reunion.

TW

Tom Walker

Journalist

Lower Mountains Correspondent

