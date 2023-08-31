Drunken billy cart racing, rotten egg gas, and more: sharing memories on 50 year reunion of Nepean High School

More than 50 years after her time at Nepean High School, Angela Ashton still remembers the good times she had in her school years - and looks forward to sharing these memories with friends at the upcoming high school reunion.
One of these memories was a big billy cart race when Mrs Osei-Boadu Nee Ashton, was in fifth form, which she likened to Wacky Races.
"Everyone's all dressed up in crash hats and strange clothes... Ruth was in the billy cart looking like a wacky racer with the helmet and striped tip football jumper on and all the rest."
Ruth was being pushed by another student, who had just been to Nepean Hotel and retrieved a hip flask full of scotch. Ms Ashton said he was "absolutely plastered" by the time the race began.
"In the end Ruth had to get out and finish pushing the rest of the way... they were just quite mad and crashing everywhere and I think [the student with the flask] got detention for about three weeks for being drunk."
Mrs Ashton remembers her Science class, in which the boys would often take bets on who could get the cane first for misbehaving.
She also remembers the final year's muck-up days, where students stacked desks against classroom doors and left out the window to leave the room inaccessible, or when students made rotten egg gas so effectively that the buildings were evacuated.
She looks back on stories like this as some of her fondest memories in her whole life.
"I can only say they were my best years. I loved high school at Nepean... they were the best years and the fun years as well."
Mrs Ashton started at Nepean High School in 1968, not long after the school was built in 1963. At the time it was one of very few high schools easily accessible for the lower Mountains.
Today, decades later, she is part of a group organising a 50th anniversary reunion for students who attended the school between 1968 and 1973.
While former students inevitably drift around to different places, Mrs Ashton said there is still a sizeable group of colleagues that set down roots in the Blue Mountains, Nepean and Hawkesbury areas after finishing school.
"There are so many of us that met in high school, that are still married and have children, and some teach there, some went back to teach there, and some of them even have their children there now," she said.
"It shows you that we didn't go very far away from where we started."
So far around 50 former students have signed up to attend, but Mrs Ashton wants to reach as many people as possible.
"We really enjoyed our school time, and we had [some] great teachers as well, and it's so nice for us to catch up again, and this time we're going to catch up with a lot of people we haven't seen since 1970," she said.
"So this is going to be a really big reunion and the more people that we can get in touch with, or that we can send this message out to, the better."
The Nepean High School 50 year reunion will be held at the Nepean Rowing Club, 32 Bruce Neale Drive, Penrith, on Saturday October 7, from 7pm-11pm.
Ticket price includes a three-course meal, with drinks purchasable from the bar.
For more information or to book tickets, please visit https://www.trybooking.com/CHPMI or contact Ruth on 0411 615 863. Register attendance by September 14.
