Next project for Penrith Children's Choir

Applications are now open for Penrith City Children's Choir's next project.
Starting with a two-hour workshop on Sunday September 10, the project offers the chance to perform with professional musicians and singers at 'Music and Readings for Christmas' in the glorious setting of St Finbar's Church, Glenbrook in December.
Directed by Lucy McAlary, the event will also feature Penrith Symphony Brass, harp, organ, and a combined adult chorus. The children's choir will star in an Australian carol by William James and feature in several traditional carols.
Boys and girls aged 7 - 13 years are invited. There are no auditions - just bring your love of singing.
For an information pack and application form contact Becky Padgett 0417 433 903, Lucy McAlary on 0432 625 986 or email pccc@penrithcitychoir.com.au.
For full details of the 2023 program go to www.penrithcitychoir.com.au/penrith-city-childrens-choir
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.