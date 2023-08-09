Blue Mountains Gazette
Home/News/Latest News

Rock star drums up a storm high in the sky at Katoomba

JC
By Jennie Curtin
August 9 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
G Flip drumming on top of the Skyway at Scenic World. Picture by Destinations NSW
G Flip drumming on top of the Skyway at Scenic World. Picture by Destinations NSW

Sydney's World Heritage-listed Blue Mountains became the ultimate stage with music artist G Flip performing atop a cable car 270 metres above its soaring sandstone ridges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jennie Curtin

Upper Mountains Correspondent

Local News

Get the latest Katoomba news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.