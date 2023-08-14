This month's morning melodies at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre in Penrith is a tribute to the iconic and household names Barbra Streisand, Dean Martin and Rod Stewart.
Along with The Greg Hooper Quartette, the fabulous Karen Beckett, Dave Patten and Grant Galea will perform songs that have transcended time.
Galea is a Dean Martin look-alike and will impress with his renditions of classic songs like That's Amore and Everybody Loves Somebody.
Award-winning singer Beckett captures the essence of Streisand whilst Patten astounds audiences with his incredible likeness to Stewart.
Morning Melodies: The Song Catchers is on at the Joan on Wednesday, August 23 at 11am.
Tickets: Pre-booked and paid $22, on the day $25, include morning tea at 10am.
