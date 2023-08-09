Bus Stop Films, a film studies program for people with living with disability brought its inclusiveness to Scenic World, filming the latest short film project, "Smoke and Mirrors".
Smoke and Mirrors was written by tutor, Benjamin Mair, together with the amazing participants of the Blue Mountains program. The film is a Japanese inspired action adventure and sees actor Kimie Tsukakoshi returning for a second Bus Stop Films production, on the back of her lead role in their 2022 Brisbane class film "Hell Yeah".
Mair's passion for filmmaking and social justice inspired philanthropist Mary-Ann Lopez to generously support the film.
He said: "The project started off as a play on themes of love and family. In the creative process it became about inner-strength, something the students of Blue Mountains 2023 have in abundance. I'm grateful to have so much support to bring this story to life."
Scenic World's dead of marketing, Axel Moline, said: "Scenic World prides itself on being an accessible experience for everyone and we love to support the local creative community. So we were thrilled to be approached by Bus Stop Films and their inclusive production to use our site as their location."
This is the second year of the program being delivered in the Mountains, and the team has high expectations for this year's film after the brilliant performances in their 2022 film Head Over Wheels, starring Dylan Allcott alongside Caitlin Green.
The films screen at Bus Stop's end of year events and then are entered into film festivals around the world.
Bus Stop's CEO Tracey Corbin-Matchett said the class had worked very hard on the project and the production was employing a number of local crew.
The accessible film studies program is a brilliant post school option and is open to people 17 years and over living with an intellectual disability or autism. Run from February to December, it is delivered in weekly classes at the Cultural Centre, with generous support from Blue Mountains council.
The program is delivered by passionate filmmakers and industry experts and gives participants exclusive opportunities to visit film production companies, work with professional filmmakers, learn both theoretical and practical approaches and create award-winning films through a film school experience. Fees can be paid through a participant's NDIS package.
Students have gone onto work on projects such as Neighbours, Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, Masterchef and Survivor.
For more information and to register for the 2024 classes, see www.busstopfilms.com.au/programs/.
