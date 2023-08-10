Popular Lower Mountains eatery, Cafe 2773 Glenbrook, has won the catering gig for the Conservation Hut at Wentworth Falls.
Owners Shane and Belinda Simpson plan to open in mid September.
The hut has been restored and refurbished by the couple in partnership with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service.
Mr Simpson said: "We're really excited about the opportunity to relaunch what is a unique and amazing site.
"As locals who have lived, worked and played in the Blue Mountains all our lives, we couldn't be more excited to be given the honour of re-opening this much-loved local icon."
The Simpsons plan to serve modern Australia cafe food with a twist. They are still working through the hours but at the moment think possibly 8am-3pm seven days a week.
"We will look to hosting some functions, weddings, special events down the track on Friday or Saturday evenings but not looking to be a night time restaurant at this stage," Mr Simpson said.
The hut is located at the top of the Valley of the Waters with picture-perfect views over the Jamison Valley.
It was always popular with bush walkers as well as local residents looking for a relaxed meal. But it shut down as a food venue several years ago, a victim of both the 2019-20 bushfires (which closed several key walks) and then COVID-19.
It will be the third venture for the Simpsons, who already extended their business footprint in March when they opened Laughin' Boy, a cafe/restaurant on the banks of the Nepean River in the century-old historic police cottage at Emu Plains.
Mr Simpson said Laughin' Boy was "amazing".
"We love the views, the heritage fit out and being a part of a really exciting collaboration with Penrith City Council and the state to bring it back to life."
The Conservation Hut also has a new fit-out and Mr Simpson promised "an incredible dining experience with mouthwatering food, amazing coffee, and the warm vibes and friendly hospitality that define us at 2773 Glenbrook and Laughin' Boy. Plus, we'll have 20 jobs for locals on offer."
