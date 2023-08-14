The program will feature Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44, written in an astonishing five-day period and considered to be one of his finest and most influential compositions. In addition, the ensemble will perform Graeme Koehne's Time is a River, full of aching nostalgia with cascades of passion and calm mystical lyrics, alongside Brenda Gifford's Ancestors and a world premiere by emerging, Penrith-based composer Timothy Ford.

