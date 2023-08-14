The Richard Bonynge Ensemble presents Time Present/Time Past, a stunning evening of music, along with guest performer David Rowden of the Omega Ensemble.
The program will feature Robert Schumann's Piano Quintet in E-flat major, Op. 44, written in an astonishing five-day period and considered to be one of his finest and most influential compositions. In addition, the ensemble will perform Graeme Koehne's Time is a River, full of aching nostalgia with cascades of passion and calm mystical lyrics, alongside Brenda Gifford's Ancestors and a world premiere by emerging, Penrith-based composer Timothy Ford.
Time Present/Time Past is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Saturday, August 19 at 6:30pm. Tickets: Standard $35. Concession $25. Student $15. Family $50.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.