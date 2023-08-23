Playing beloved characters from Winnie the Pooh on stage has been a thrill for Jacqui Dwyer.
But the bigger thrill for the former Springwood resident has been meeting the audiences afterwards.
"My favourite part of the show is actually after the show when we do the 'meet and greet'," she said.
"It's really, really magical the way we get to inspire these kids and to just see their faces light up [when they meet the characters]."
Dwyer has played the roles of Kanga and Christopher Robin since Winnie the Pooh: The New Musical Stage Adaptation began its Australian season in Brisbane in July.
She is excited to be bringing the Broadway and West End sensation closer to her former Blue Mountains home when the season continues at Parramatta's Riverside Theatre from September 15-16.
Dwyer got her first taste of musical theatre with Blue Mountains Musical Society (BMMS) as a teenager in Cats in 2014.
"That's the show that made me go - 'Oh, I think I could do this as a career'," she said.
She went on to be part of other BMMS productions including The Phantom of the Opera, Jesus Christ Superstar and The Who's Tommy.
"That's my home company... I'm so proud to have come from that because it's such a beautiful community," she said.
Now living in Melbourne, Dwyer cites Nepean Creative and Performing Arts High School at Emu Plains as the other major influence on her career.
"I owe everything to that school," she said.
The school's head of performing arts, Amanda Rudolf, came to see Dwyer in Winnie the Pooh at the Sydney Opera House in late July.
"For her to watch me do the thing that she kind of taught me how to do was the biggest 'pinch me' moment ever," she said.
Performing with puppets in Winnie The Pooh has created a unique dynamic between the actors.
"You completely forget that you're interacting with people... They kind of disappear into the [puppet] character. It's so magical," she said.
Dwyer said the show appeals to adults who grew up with the Winnie The Pooh as well as children who are discovering the characters for the first time.
"This is a sincerely heart-warming, hilarious and spectacular production full of magic and nostalgia," she said.
"Whether you grew up with the series or you're introducing a new generation of fans, there will be serious laughter and tears will be shed."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.